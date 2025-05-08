Customs Boss Adeniyi, AGF Ogunjimi Unite to Boost National Revenue, Officers’ Training

As part of efforts to implement one of the pillars of his policy thrust and reaffirm the Service’s commitment to shared national responsibility, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, received the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Ogunjimi, on a courtesy visit to the Customs House in Maitama, Abuja.

While receiving the Accountant-General and his delegation, CGC Adeniyi emphasised the critical importance of the Office of the Accountant-General to national revenue management, describing the visit as a timely, symbolic and remarkable move towards tying fiscal collaboration between the two government institutions.

The CGC noted that the Nigeria Customs Service has remained mindful of the country’s pressing economic challenges, especially in the area of public revenue generation.

He assured the AGF of the Service’s unwavering commitment to bridging fiscal gaps through strategic innovations and operational discipline.

He said, “We have seen how critical revenue generation is in this country, and we are doing our best from our part. Looking at how the Service was able to increase its revenue by over 70% before the end of 2024, it is a demonstration of our resolve to support government’s financial stability.”

He also congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment as the Accountant-General of the Federation and lauded his proactive approach to inter-agency collaboration.

Responding to the AGF’s proposal to create a training window that would integrate staff of both organisations, CGC Adeniyi welcomed the idea wholeheartedly and pledged the Service’s support towards implementing this initiative.

On his part, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Ogunjimi, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service for the warm reception, noting that he was delighted to witness the proactive and strategic leadership style of the CGC.

“This collaboration has just started, and I want to assure you that it is going to be robust. I also wish to request that we bring on board, some of your officers to our office to be engaged in trainings that will strengthen inter-agency understanding and cooperation.” AGF Ogunjimi remarked.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his office to strengthening institutional linkages that will promote accountability, transparency, and capacity building in the country’s public financial architecture.