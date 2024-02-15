Customs arrests a Cameroonian with Pistol, 52 Elephant Tusks in Mfum

The Nigeria Customs Service announced on Monday, 12 February 2024, the arrest of a Cameroonian found with a pistol, live ammunition, and 52 units of elephant tusks in Mfum, a border town in the Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Cross River/CFTZ/Akwa Ibom Command, Comptroller Ahmed Waziri, revealed this information during a news conference in Calabar.

Comptroller Waziri stated that the arrest occurred on Thursday, 8 February 2024, by NCS operatives in Mfum. The seized elephant tusks, weighing 200kg, were valued at N300 million.

According to Waziri, a Cameroonian named Mohammed Ibrahim was apprehended with a pistol, live ammunition, and 52 elephant tusks. Ibrahim was allegedly en route to Lagos for further transportation of the items when he was caught.

The CAC noted that preliminary investigations showed the suspect’s specialization in the illegal exportation of elephant tusks across international borders. The suspect was driving a Honda SUV truck with the number plate FST 733 HH, where a pistol with live ammunition was discovered.

“The suspect has two number plates (Lagos): FST 733 HH and (CMR) LT 214 AY. A service pistol was discovered inside the vehicle with live ammunition,” he stated.

Waziri emphasized, “This arrest should be a warning that Nigeria will not be used as a transit route for illicit products. They should also know that Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Comptroller Waziri highlighted the crucial role of border communities in security, urging vigilance. He commended the officers at Mfum for intercepting items worth over N300 million and apprehending the suspect.

Waziri expressed gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his management team for their support, acknowledging that their assistance provided an enabling environment for such successful operations.