Customs arrest driver using Dangote truck to facilitate rice smuggling

July 6, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Nigeria Service (NCS) said on Tuesday in Abuja that it has arrested a driver using a Dangote Refinery truck to facilitate rice smuggling.

Mr Hussein Ejibunu, Commandant of the taskforce that effected the arrest, said two accomplices were arrested alongside the driver at Suleja, Niger State.

said the truck was carrying 750 bags of 50kg foreign rice valued at about N55.5 million from Ilorin to Abuja when it was intercepted at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.

said investigation was on-going to unravel the owner of the rice and the person who would have received the consignment and assured that they would be prosecuted.

“As you can see, Dangote trailer was used to carry these bags of rice.

“The Dangote Group of Companies adds advantage to the country; it does not engage in smuggling.

“Our preliminary investigation shows that it is the driver who decided to use the trailer to carry the rice.

“Dangote is a multinational company which works towards uplifting Nigeria. Obviously the driver has ulterior motive. shall fish out the owner of the rice by the time conclude investigation,’’ Ejibunu said.

Speaking with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Rislan Jafaru, the truck driver claimed that didn’t know what was carrying in the truck until was arrested.

Jafaru claimed that he was very tired when he was approached to carry the goods from Ilorin to Abuja not knowing that it was rice.

He said the person the owner asked to accompany him on the trip fled upon sighting officials. (NAN)

