Customs appoints, redeploys management members

In response to the recent statutory retirements within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has taken decisive steps to bolster the service’s leadership with

appointment of two management members in acting capacity and redeployment of four others to fortify strategic operations and optimize service delivery across various departments.

This is contained in a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Customs, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada on Sunday in Abuja.

Maiwada stated that the newly appointed management members are poised to steer the NCS

towards enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.

“Their diverse expertise and proven track records are expected to inject fresh momentum into critical areas such as revenue generation, anti-smuggling, and trade facilitation.

“A breakdown of the appointments/redeployments is as follows:”JP Ajoku fsi DCG Strategic Research and Policy

“BM Jibo Ag. DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives

“IQ Ogbudu ACG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives

“IO Babalola ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘B’

“HJ Swomen ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘A’

“A Abdulazeez Ag. ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’.”

In his congratulatory message, the CGC commended the appointees for their

dedication and urged them to embrace their new roles with renewed commitment.

He emphasized the pivotal role of the NCS in advancing national interests and called upon the newly appointed/redeployed officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and service delivery.

The Nigeria Customs Service remains steadfast in its commitment to

safeguarding the nation’s economic interests, fostering international trade, and ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks. With this strategic reinforcement of its leadership, the service is poised to navigate evolving challenges and seize opportunities for growth and development.

By Chimezie Godfrey