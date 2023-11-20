Monday, November 20, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectCustoms, AFRITAC West 2 Forge Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Risk Management
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectSecurity

Customs, AFRITAC West 2 Forge Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Risk Management

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
11

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, received a delegation from the African Regional Technical Assistance Center, AFRITAC West 2, on Monday, 20 November, 2023, at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja.

AFRITAC West 2, a collaboration between the International Monetary Fund (IMF), recipient countries, and various bilateral and multilateral partners, is dedicated to providing technical assistance and training to nations including Cabo Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Addressing the delegation, the CGC expressed his commitment to enhancing the capacity of Customs officers through training. He emphasized the importance of not limiting this opportunity to Nigeria alone, highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts in the global trade landscape.

Acknowledging the partnership, the Comptroller-General supported AFRITAC’s proposal to conduct training sessions focusing on risk management and the impact of trade facilitation. He underscored the vital role of effective risk management.

Eva Jenkner, Director of AFRITAC West 2, commended Customs Boss for his leadership prowess and applauded his proactive approach to revitalizing the Customs Service. She outlined the purpose of their visit, emphasizing their readiness to collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service in training officers and sharing insights into risk management and task policy programs.

Previous article
Tinubu meets German Chancellor Scholz, canvasses investment in critical sectors
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.