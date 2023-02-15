Customs advocates synergy among security agencies in Kebbi 

by Ibrahim Bello

The new Customs Area Controller in Kebbi, Ben Oramalugo, made the call on Tuesday while on familiarization visits to security agencies in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oramalugo visited the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional Service and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), among others.

While at the FRSC command in Birnin Kebbi, Oramalugo said that the visit was to strengthen existing relationship between the NCS and other security agencies for effective discharge of their duties.

The controller added that their jobs as security security agencies was to maintain peace, order and protect lives, which would only be achieved through cooperation and understanding.

“We security agencies are all one family, we are like siblings and Nigeria is our father. Our role is protection of lives and properties.

“Although we have another core responsibility as Customs officers to generate revenue for the nation, but all these cannot be attained in an atmosphere of rancour among us,” he said.

Oramalugo expressed the readiness of customs personnel to render any support if the need arose and solicited for same support from heads of the agencies.

Responding, Yusuf Haruna, the FRSC Sector Commander, who is also the Chairman of Heads of Security Agencies in the state, said Kebbi has the record of being the most peaceful state in the country.

This, he attributed to the existing synergy among security agencies in the state and assured the customs boss of their unwavering support to the NCS. (NAN)