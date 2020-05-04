Customers storm banks as ease of lockdown begins in Lagos

Commercial Banks in Lagos State on Monday witnessed very large turnout of customers flooding banking premises to carry out various transactions, a check by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed.

A NAN correspondent who visited few banks around Ikotun-Egbe, Ejigbo-Isolo and Okota axis of Lagos reports that the crowds at those facilities were enormous.

That made it difficult for people to maintain the two meters physical distancing as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The customers also violated NCDC’s guidelines on mass gathering of not more than 20 people outside of a workplace.

At the Ikotun branches of Zenith Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank and Firstbank of Nigeria, the queues waiting to gain entrance into the banking halls were uncontrollable.

Customers took turns to get into the premises where they were administered hand sanitisers and their temperature checked before they were allowed entry into the banking halls.

Mrs Jane Akume, a trader, who complained about the time she had wasted waiting to get into her bank, prayed that she would be attended to before the bank closed.

She said: “I have been here since 9am. Before I even got here there were no fewer than 40 people on ground.

“This is about 1pm and I hear that banks will close by 2pm. I hope and I pray that my time here is not wasted and that I will be attended to before the closing time,” she said.

Mrs Patience Benedict, a Civil Servant, complained of the slow pace of bankers in attending to customers.

However, she applauded the safety measures put in place by the deposit organisations.

She said:”Aside from that they are slow in attending to people I like the fact that they have put safety tools in place.

“We are called in and attended to in batches, and as you approach the gate your temperature is checked and you are shown sanitisers on the wall for you to use before getting in.

“Right in there, you are strictly asked to keep two meters distance from another customer. This is very impressive,” she said.(NAN)