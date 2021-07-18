Custom operatives raided Ibarapa areas, not unknown gunmen- Oyo Govt

Oyo State Government says men of Nigeria Custom Service raided Igangan and other parts of Ibarapa areas of state on night, not unknown gunmen.


Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to . Seyi Makinde, said a statement on Saturday Ibadan, that this was contrary to widely circulated report that unknown gunmen had, again, attacked areas.


Adisa said that the revelation was made known by Ibarapa Community leaders during a fact-finding meeting between a team of the state government and political/ leaders of the affected communities on Saturday.


According to him, the state government team was led by Mr Sunday Odukoya, the Assistant on Security Matters to the .


“The political and leaders of Ibarapa extraction at the meeting, described the raid on Igangan, Igbo-Ora and other communities the area by men of the NCS, as unnecessary and not well-thought-out.


“They called leadership of Custom Service to regulate operations of its .
“It will better if the authorities restrict them to border towns to end unwarranted attacks on innocent communities,” Adisa said.


The ’s media aide said that Odukoya, who led the state government team to the meeting, had called for vigilance and calm among the people.


He said that police the areas had confirmed the death of one Amotekun operative and two other persons, following the said raid.


The team, accompanied by the rulers and community leaders, visited scene of the incident at Igangan, Ayete, Tapa, and Igbo-Ora.


The leaders, included the Olu of Igbo-Ora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye and the Chairman of Ibarapa North Local Government, Mr Adeoye Adedoyin. (NAN)

