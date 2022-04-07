Custom boss urges smugglers to find legitimate business  

By Ibrahim Bello

Area Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi, Mr Joseph Attah, has urged smugglers to embrace legitimate means of livelihood as an alternative business.



Speaking at a news briefing in Birnin- Kebbi on Thursday Attah said the profit motive that had driven smuggling was already scuttled hence there was the need for smugglers to embrace legitimate option.

“The records of our seizures, within one month send a clear message that smuggling is no longer profitable.”



He said that the command has demonstrated seriousness in combating smuggling activities in the state.

“We have been empowered with all the necessary logistics and moral support by the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ibrahim-Ali, and members of his management,” He said.

According to him, the Command has seized 32 items worth N87.7 million this year as part of its effort to clampdown on smuggling activities in the area.



“The items include: 579 jerry cans equivalent to 14,475 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 45 bales of second hand clothing and 45 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each.

“Others are: 320 sacks of scrap metals and two trucks used as means of conveyance as well as one used Ford Edge vehicle, among others,” he said.

Attah said that already the Duty Paid Value of the items stood at N87.7 million and amount generated as fees had been remitted to the government.



He said petrol smuggling had continued to decrease following the introduction of special operations against the illicit trade.

“Those who thought they can use motorcycles to ferry jerry cans of PMS through bush paths are counting their losses going by the activities of the Command’s anti bunkering team,’’ he said.



The comptroller, however, appealed to the public to support the command with useful information on the movement of smugglers in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

