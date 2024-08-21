CUSTECH: Barefoot College, testament to power of collaboration, says Prof Olu Obafemi

Chairman of the Governing Council, Conference University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, Professor Olu Obafemi has hailed the ongoing collaboration between government and educational institutions.

He made this assertion during the groundbreaking of the Barefoot Academy at CUSTECH.

Professor Obafemi said while commending the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology: “Barefoot College is a testament to the power of collaboration between government and educational institutions. Your support has been pivotal in bringing this project to life.

Speaking earlier, he welcomed the dignitaries to the “ground-breaking ceremony of the Barefoot College, an initiative that is to be an innovative, pioneering gamechanger for our rural communities and beyond.

“At the outset, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, the State Governor, for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for the University and this transformative project. Your commitment to the sustainable development of our state is highly commendable, and your presence here today reinforces the importance of this initiative.

“I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation for the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology,

“Furthermore, I wish to recognize and express my deepest gratitude to the Director-General of the Energy Commission under whose leadership this Project is directly hosted. Your guidance and expertise have been crucial is steering this initiative towards success, ensuring that institution will serve as a model for clean energy and rural development across the nation. It is an innovative education institution which will focus on training students in renewable technologies, sustainability and community development.

“Just two days ago, our University organized a public lecture on Climate change, highlighting the menace of logging for charcoal production in Osara and the environs. The Barefoot College will serve as a cornerstone for equipping rural dwellers with the skills and knowledge the need to harness renewable energy sources, particularly in the area of solar technology. By fostering entrepreneurship, self-

sufficiency, livelihood development, and environmental sustainability, this programme will empower communities to achieve economic independence and improve the quality of their lives.

As we break ground today, we are not just laying the foundation or a building but breaking new grounds for a future where access to renewable energy is assured, carbon emissions are significantly reduced, and economic empowerment is within reach for all.

“Together, we are creating a legacy that will benefit generations yet unborn.

Thank you, May this initiative flourish under the collective efforts, renew our hopes as a nation through renewable energy.”