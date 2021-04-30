Current security challenge has political undertone- Akpabio

April 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, says current challenge facing country has political undertone.
Akpabio said this on Thursday Abuja at APC National Secretariat when he spoke with newsmen.


“I think most of problems are politically motivated.


“So, we must use our binoculars to be able to look and identify the sponsors of the insecurity we are witnessing the country.


“What is happening is not Nigeria; this is unNigeria.


“We must do everything possible, through advice, sure that Nigeria remains united,” he said, adding that it was not for blame game.


He restated his confidence on the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.


The minister said he was at the secretariat to meet with the party’s leadership and to offer his advice on how to move the country and the party forward.


Akpabio said the committee was doing well repositioning the party and addressing areas of discord.


“We have a lot of issues that I think the party can help to resolve, and all hands must be on the deck for us to solve our problems,” he said.


Akpabio said that the challenge in the country has already assumed a worrisome dimension as it was not limited to one section of the country.


“We have never in the history of this nation witnessed where people in uniform are targeted for elimination.

“That will show you that we have infiltrators in our midst, the of our neighbouring must also remain a priority,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,