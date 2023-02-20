Currency Policy: On-line ticketing system for more routes — NRC

By Aisha Cole

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it is bracing up to deploy the on-line train ticketing system on Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) and Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) routes soon.

The board and management made the disclosure through the Deputy Director, Public Relations of NRC, Malam Mahmood Yakubu, in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Yakubu said that train passengers were aware of the currency policy introduced by the Federal Government, which redesigned some denominations of Naira Notes that were being gradually swapped with the old Naira notes.

He said that, with the complication of transition from old to new, passengers should board the train with physical cash across counter with the naira notes approved as legal tender by the government.

“However, on the Abuja –Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), passengers have been enjoying the on-line electronic train ticketing system seamlessly, for quite some time now.

“NRC is therefore appealing to our esteemed passengers, especially along LITS and WITS routes, to bear with us, during this temporary commercial transaction challenges.

” We are bracing up to deploy the on-line train ticketing system on LITS and WITS routes soon, with far reaching arrangement being concluded for hitch-free deployment of the technology,”Yakubu said.

He said that NRC management appreciated the unflinching patronage by customers.

Yakubu asked passengers to be more patient before the final migration to the on-line electronic passengers’ train ticketing system on all train services. (NAN).