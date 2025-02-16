Curious twist as Tinubu congratulates Nasir el-Rufai on 65th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai on his 65th birthday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy)



The statement said: “Mallam El-Rufai is an administrator, scholar, and politician. He is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and highly regarded for his resourcefulness and brilliance.



“He served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.



Onanuga further said, “President Tinubu celebrates Mallam El-Rufai on this occasion and commends his endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation, and mentorship of the younger generation.



“The President acknowledges Mallam El-Rufai’s role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023



“President Tinubu wishes El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.”

For those “fighting” themselves on both sides over perceived battle between Tinubu and el-Rufai, this statement may be a call on them to watch it.

El-Rufai and Tinubu have obviously had their differences of late, but the latest sumptuous, full fathom birthday wishes to the former governor, indicates fresh hope for rejuvenation of political relationship.

How well it will work remains in the belly of time.

