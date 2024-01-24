Curiosity as Tinubu travels to France for ‘private visit’

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today Wednesday, January 24, 2024 for Paris, France.

A statement by the presidency described the trip as “a private visit”.

Presidential Spokesman, Anjuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement Wednesday.

According to Ngelale, “President Bola Tinubu departs Abuja for Paris, France, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for a private visit.

“He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024,” the presidential Spokesman said.

The President’s trip is happening after meeting with U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in Abuja, Tuesday, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Blinken was received on arrival in Abuja Nigeria by Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as other senior federal government officials.

The Minister’s media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir said Tuesday the brief airport reception for Blinken and the exchange of pleasantries was led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume.

Meanwhile, observers who spoke with Newsdiaryonline Wednesday said they find it curious that France has become President Tinubu’s “regular” destination, contrary to UK which was preferred by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari on official, medical or private grounds.

Many believe the influence of the Chagoury Brothers is central to Tinubu’s proclivity towards France.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

