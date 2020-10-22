Curfew: Some Enugu residents defy order, still transact businesses

Some residents of Enugu State capital, have defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Wednesday, over the recent civil unrest and opened their shops for business.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent, who monitored the situation on Thursday observed that some shops and markets were opened for business.

NAN reports that the situation was not different with tricycle riders and motorists as some of them were carrying passengers, although within the community.

Some sellers, who spoke to NAN, said that they were not aware of the curfew while others claimed that the directive got to them late on Thursday night.