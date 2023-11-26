Curfew: Sierra Leone aviation authority reschedules flights for departing airlines

The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) has imposed a rescheduling of flights for departing airlines.

In a statement on Sunday by the Management of SLCAA, the authority said the rescheduling of the flights is in view of the nationwide curfew imposed by the government.

“SLCAA is aware that passengers intending to depart from and arrive at the Freetown International Airport (FNA) on flights scheduled for today, Sunday Nov. 26, 2023 are affected by the nationwide curfew declared by the state and currently in force,” the authority said.

SLCAA urged all airlines to reschedule departing passengers on the next available flights after the curfew is lifted, “as SLCAA airspace remains open.”

“While we appreciate the inconvenience this may cause, we urge all to respect the curfew and follow directives of the state security forces.

“The SLCAA assured the airlines and the wilder aviation industry of its unflinching support,” the authority added in the statement. (NAN)

By Fortune Abang

