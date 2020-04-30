Curfew: Police urges other security agencies against residents’ harassment

The Police Command in Ondo State has advised other security agencies to caution their personnel against harassment of residents during the curfew order against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were reports of harassment and others since April 14, when the state government imposed a 7.00 p.m. to 7.00 a.m. curfew in the state.

ASP Teo Lee-Ikoro, the command's spokesman, told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Thursday that most of the wrong-doings during the enforcement of the curfew were lodged against the Police.

Lee-Ikoro said the Police were not the only security agent enforcing government directives on COVID- 19 but in conjunction with other security agencies.

He said that the people were already affected and feeling the pain of the COVID-19 already, saying that further harassment could aggravate the situation.

“The Police command has a standing order against unnecessary harassment or extortion of the masses.

“Any officer found culpable would be dealt with accordingly.

“But most of the harassments, extortions and other wrong-doings committed are often lodged against the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, always sensitises our officers against these wrong-doings and they comply strictly with the warnings.

He urged other security agencies to talk to their personnel against harassment of residents “because people are already traumatised by the COVID-19 and further harassment can aggravate the situation’’.

While urging residents to adhere strictly to the government order, Lee-Ikoro cautioned them to differentiate between the Police and other security agencies before making claims. (NAN)