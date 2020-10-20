Curfew: Police ban protests in Ekiti

Following the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on the residents of Ekiti by the Ekiti State Government, the Police Command there on Tuesday announced ban on all forms of protest in the state.

The command in a statement signed by Mr Sunday Abutu, its Public Relations Officer, said that the ban was sequel to the rising threats to security of lives and properties over the #EndSARS protests.

According to the statement, the Police Command in Ekiti state wishes to inform the general public that from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, protest or gathering of any form or possession of weapons is banned.

The command advised everyone to comply with the curfew order, stay within the confines of their homes and shun any act of disobedience or violence, saying that such would not be tolerated by the operatives.

“This is necessary to ensure that sanity and peace are restored to our dear state.

“In view of this, operatives across all security agencies have been deployed for maximum security and the enforcement of the curfew all over the State.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Kayode Fayemi had earlier announced the imposition of a curfew on the state from 10 p.m. starting from Tuesday, Oct 20.

Fayemi had in a statement signed by Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the Secretary to the State Government, said that the curfew was to prevent anarchy by some elements who had hijacked the peaceful protest against EndSARS in the state.

The statement noted that government was concerned that if such was allowed to continue unabated, it would lead to a breakdown of law and order thereby threatening the wellbeing of the people of Ekiti.

It stated that hoodlums had capitalised on the EndSARS protests to engage in robbery, rape and assault on innocent citizens in addition to the wanton destruction of private properties.

According to the statement, only essential workers and service providers with valid means of identification will be allowed to move during the curfew. (NAN)