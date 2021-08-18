Curfew: Plateau LGSC chair urges workers to fully comply

Chief Robert Taple, Chairman, Plateau Service (LGSC), urged workers of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local governments to fully comply the curfew imposed on the areas by the State Government.Taple gave the advice in a statement signed by Mr  Joshua Aminchi, LGSC  Information Officer, and made available to the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.NAN recalls that 27 persons were confirmed killed and many others injured in skirmishes on Saturday in Jos.

The state government swiftly imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Jos South and Bassa areas, and imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Area.“The accordingly calls on its employees across the state, especially those in Bassa, Jos South and Jos North to continue to be law abiding and heed the curfew imposed by government.“The curfew is to tame and forestall escalation of the situation,” he said.

He condemned the , destruction of property, and mowing down of crops in farms.The chairman described the the dastardly act of killing commuters as the  handiwork of desperate enemies and detractors of the state whom were bent on truncating and development in the state.He urged the citizens to support and embrace the peace initiative of Gov. Simon Lalong  led administration which is relentlessly committed to the enthronement of an egalitarian society.

He noted dismay the ethnic and  religious coloration being ascribed to the appalling situation even citizens of the state had cohabited for decades peacefully.

Taple urged  community and religious leaders to impress on their members and subjects to shun  all the divisive antics being used by conflict merchants to incite citizens against .He commiserated those who lost loved ones, property and crops during the crisis and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. (NAN)

