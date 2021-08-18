Curfew: Plateau LGSC chair urges workers to fully comply

Chief Robert Taple, Chairman, Plateau Local Government Service Commission (LGSC),has urged workers of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local governments to fully comply with the curfew imposed on the areas by the State Government.Taple gave the advice in a statement signed by Mr Joshua Aminchi, LGSC Information Officer, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.NAN recalls that 27 persons were confirmed killed and many others injured in skirmishes on Saturday in Jos.

The state government swiftly imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Jos South and Bassa local government areas, and imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area.“The commission accordingly calls on its employees across the state, especially those in Bassa, Jos South and Jos North to continue to be law abiding and heed the curfew imposed by government.“The curfew is to tame and forestall escalation of the situation,” he said.

He condemned the killings, destruction of property, and mowing down of crops in farms.The chairman described the the dastardly act of killing commuters as the handiwork of desperate enemies and detractors of the state whom were bent on truncating growth and development in the state.He urged the citizens to support and embrace the peace initiative of Gov. Simon Lalong led administration which is relentlessly committed to the enthronement of an egalitarian society.

He noted with dismay the ethnic and religious coloration being ascribed to the appalling situation even when citizens of the state had cohabited for decades peacefully.

Taple urged community and religious leaders to impress on their members and subjects to shun all the divisive antics being used by conflict merchants to incite citizens against themselves.He commiserated with those who lost loved ones, property and crops during the crisis and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. (NAN)

