Curfew lifted as virus cases drop in Australia’s COVID-19 hotspot

An eight-week night-time curfew in place across metropolitan Melbourne was lifted on Monday as new virus cases in Australia’s state of Victoria dropped to their lowest level since early June.

Five new coronavirus cases were recorded in Victoria, the country’s COVID-19 hotspot, in the last 24 hours.

Three deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 787 and the national figure to 875.

On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced that some of the state’s stringent coronavirus restrictions would be eased.

The 4.9 million residents across metropolitan Melbourne have been under a strict lockdown since Aug. 2 when the count of new daily cases was topping 700.