Curfew: Kaduna lawmaker urges constituents to be calm, law-abiding

Mr Yusuf Mugu (PDP-Kaura), a lawmaker in Kaduna State House of Assembly, has urged members of his constituency to remain calm, tolerant and obey constituted authorities in view of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

Mugu made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

He said although the entire polity was heated, constituents should exercise restrain from any form of criminality.

He gave an assurance that governments at all levels would do their best in restoring order across the nation.

“Government would not fold its arm and watch the whole place in disarray. As such, all hands must be on deck for various opinions to be heard so we can make progress,” Mugu said.