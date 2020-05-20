Curfew: Finally, IGP rescinds order against essential workers

Share the news













All essential workers including Medical Personnel, Firefighters, Ambulance Services, Journalists, etc are exempted from the restriction of movement associated with both the partial lockdown and the national curfew across the Federation, Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba said Tuesday night.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed A. Adamu, mni has therefore directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commands Commissioners of Police to give effect to these exemptions whilst enforcing the restriction orders, Mba said.

Earlier, an order by the IGP enforcing total lockdown without exemption had reportedly created problems for essential workers including journalists in Abuja and Lagos.

The outrage over the order was evident in social media condemnation of the sudden twist by the police hierachy which was contrary to presidential directive.

Expectedly, the u-turn by the IGP was received with a huge sigh of relief especially by journalists.

