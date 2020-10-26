Curfew: Banks, businesses closed, soldiers take over roads in Osogbo

Residents of Osun have deserted major streets in different towns as banks and businesses, remained closed on Monday, in compliance to the curfew imposed by the state government on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that joint security personnel were enforcing the curfew imposed on the state as roads were deserted, vehicular and human movements were also affected and restricted by the curfew.

Soldiers were seen enforcing the curfew order at the popular Olaiya junction in Osogbo and its adjoining roads with checkpoints.