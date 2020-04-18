CUPP mourns Abba Kyari’s death

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), says they are saddened by the news of the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

Its spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, stated this n his official Facebook page, on Saturday.

“The CUPP weeps as this is an irreparable loss to the President and capable of affecting him in the delivery of dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“We pray for the repose of his soul and also that God Almighty grants the President the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We use this opportunity to call on everyone who still takes this pandemic as a joke or does not believe in the calamity the virus is capable of causing to wake up now as all hands need to be on deck to defeat this monster,” Ugochinyere stressed.