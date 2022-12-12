CUPP felicitates with Gov. Wike at 55

By Femi Ogunshola

Nigerian opposition parties coalition, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday congratulated Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on the occasion of his 55th birth anniversary coming up on slated for Dec. 13.

Its spokesman, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, wrote a congratulatory message to the governor whom he described as a soldier of democracy.

He wrote that the governor had showed through character and resilience that speaking truth to power was important to political and economic growth.

According to Ugochinyere, Wike remains unshakable in his pursuit of truth, fairness and justice for all.

“The CUPP appreciates Gov. Wike’s untiring sacrificial roles towards rebuilding our country.

“Wike is a fearless, outspoken and selfless leader. His firm resistance against injustice, violation of the rule of law, divisiveness and suppression is quite admirable.

“It is no surprise because over the years as a local government chairman, Minister of the Federal Republic and now two-term elected governor, Wike has proven to be different,’’ he stated.

Ugochinyere added that under his leadership, Wike had invested massively in human capital and infrastructural development across Rivers. (NAN)