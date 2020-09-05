CUPP congratulates new IPAC interim committee

By Chimezie Godfrey

The chairman Contact and Mobilization and Member Steering Committee of Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP, Rev Olusegun Peters has congratulated Chief Peter Ameh the newly inaugurated National Interim Committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC.

In his swift reaction to the development contained in a statement made available to the media on Friday in Abuja, Peter said it is a welcome respite that would put the Council on the right path and better focused. Peters who described the IPAC exco as “Central Management Committee” said they are to conduct a free, fair and credible election for IPAC, at both national and state levels.

He explained that the exco would be responsible for the day to day running of the Council affairs within 4 (Four) months of their engagement.

“The names of members of the IPAC Central Management Committee include, Ralph Okey Nwosu- CHAIRMAN (Acting President), Alhaji A. A. Salame – ME – DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (Acting Vice President), ADekunle Rufai Omoaje – SECRETARY (Acting Secretary General) and Chuks Achusi – TREASURER (Acting National Treasurer) “IPAC wishes to thank its members who have stood by the Council to protect and defend the Country’s democratic processes.

Making a veiled reference to the tensed situation occasioned by the lingering leadership crisis Peters stated:

“As we continue in this struggle for a better Nigeria, IPAC will not relent in contributing its quota in policies and programmes that will enrich our democratic processes and restore hope in our electoral system”.