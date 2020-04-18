CUPP calls for arrest, quarantine of participants at Abba Kyari’s burial

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP) has called for the arrest and the 14days quarantining of all those who participated in the movement and burial of the late Abba Kyari.

The CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said this on Saturday, in a statement “On How President Buhari Regime Handled the Late Chief of Staff’s Death,” which he signed and posted in his facebook page.

According to the statement, “The Buhari government acted recklessly by moving the remains of Abba Kyari from Lagos to Abuja in violation of the WHO COVID-19 protocol, Federal government regulations on how to dispose the dead bodies of infected people and for violating the Lagos and Abuja lockdown.

“President Buahri government’s recklessness and irresponsibility has jeopardized the fight against coronavirus and the infection might be out of control.”

Ugochinyere said that the presidential task force led by SGF, Boss Mustafa should be disbanded for authorizing the violation of all measures put in place to curtail the spread of the virus.

He advised that an effective and responsible team to be headed by the Vice President should be setup since the President is shying away from leading.

“Opposition wants those who participated in the movement of Kyari dead body from Lagos, those at defense house and the hundreds at the burial ground arrested and kept in isolation for 14 days.

“All those who attended the burial in violation of the lockdown should be arrested and prosecuted for violating the lockdown which forbids burial of any sort and large crowd gathered,” he stressed.