Culture Ministry Opens Call for Entries for ‘Nigeria Everywhere’ Creative Collection Competition

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has launched a nationwide call for fashion designers and creative professionals to apply for the “Nigeria Everywhere: The Creative Collection competition”.

The initiative seeks to spotlight Nigeria’s finest fashion talents and celebrate the nation’s rich cultural identity on the global stage. The selected creatives will have the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the Exhibition Weekend during the 68th United Nations Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) conference, scheduled for June 2025.

In a statement signed by Dr. Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister, FMACCE, selected participants will design exclusive pieces for the Ministry and showcase their work at the prestigious global event.

According to Dr. Anibeze, the initiative aims to foster collaboration, provide fashion commissions, and offer both national and international exposure to emerging and established talents.

“This is a unique platform to project Nigeria’s creativity, culture, and craftsmanship to the world.

“The benefits for successful applicants include potential future exhibitions, creative residencies, and growth opportunities within the global fashion and cultural industries.

“To be eligible, applicants must be practicing fashion designers or creatives with a compelling portfolio, ready to collaborate with peers and contribute to the design of the Creative Collection.

“Applications close on April 24, 2025. Interested creatives can apply through the official link: clapnigeria.taplink.ws,” Dr. Anibeze stated.