Culture Ministry, National Sports Commission, Unite For Sports City, Creative Infrastructure Development

The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the National Sports Commission will embark on a groundbreaking partnership to build infrastructure for creatives. This historic collaboration was forged during a meeting between Barr Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, and Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The Minister emphasised that the two sectors that capture the attention of Nigerian youth are sports and creativity, particularly through music, film, and entertainment. She noted that sports and entertainment have become an integral part of the mindset of young Nigerians, as both sectors have the power to unite youths and Nigerians as a whole. However, she identified the lack of infrastructure as a major challenge hindering the growth of these sectors.

To address this challenge, the Ministry and the National Sports Commission will work together to create an ecosystem that merges sports with art, culture, tourism, and the creative economy. This collaboration will facilitate the development of creative hubs, museums, concert arenas, and game hubs, providing a platform for creatives to thrive.

Minister Musawa highlighted the importance of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalise this partnership and unlock the potential of Nigerian youth. She expressed optimism that this collaboration will drive the growth of the creative industry and contribute to the development of the nation’s economy.

“The sports and the creative industries give youths a sense of purpose and identity. Sports have that ability to unite the nation, and likewise music, film and art, so we have a very powerful role to play. When we collaborate, Sports and entertainment can make a major impact. When sports and creativity speak, Nigerians listen and unite, so one can only imagine what we can achieve if we come together and join forces.

“Some of the things that we are working on include the building of the Equestrian City project and Cultural hubs under the Renewed Hope Cultural Project, gaming and animation centres. We can create an ecosystem within the sports and creative community where we can merge, but since the Sports Commission is working on some of these ideas, we can join forces instead of working in silos, so that we can leverage more on comparative advantages to build something unique.”

In his response, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, noted that sports, culture, and creativity are intertwined and work together to break religious and tribal barriers. He emphasised that sports and music are the passions of over 200 million Nigerians and that collaborating to galvanise prospects and work together is the best way forward.

“Creatives and sports are part of our national assets because they bring all together as one. What you have listed here aligns with our Sports City vision. Mr. President has given you the mandate to harness the potential of the creative economy, and given us the mandate to harness the potential of the sports economy.

“We have to collaborate to achieve these. We are ready to give the facilities, enablers and available land to develop all those great ideas that you have mentioned here,” the Chairman said.

Mallam Dikko also highlighted the significant contribution of both sectors to the growth of the economy, stating that only creative and sports can give Nigeria a pathway to greatness. He expressed enthusiasm for the proposed sports city vision and pledged to work together with the Ministry to develop the sports market.

This collaboration is expected to drive growth in Nigeria’s creative industry and sports sector, fulfilling key national objectives. The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the National Sports Commission anticipate a productive partnership that will foster national unity, stimulate economic growth, and empower Nigerian youth.