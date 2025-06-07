‎Culture Minister Mourns Passing of Highlife Legend, Mike Ejeagha

‎



‎The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy mourns the passing of Nigeria’s highlife legend, Mike Ejeagha, who departed this life on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the age of 95.



‎The Minister extends condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mike Ejeagha, praying that his soul rests in peace.



‎Musawa describes the late icon as a legend whose contributions to Nigeria’s culture through music and folklore cannot be set aside.



‎”The nation has lost a treasure trove of cultural heritage and musical genius. Mike Ejeagha’s contributions to Nigerian music are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.



‎”Mike Ejeagha’s impact on Igbo culture and music is undeniable. His extensive discography, comprising over 300 recordings archived in the National Archives of Nigeria, is a testament to his dedication to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage.



‎”As we mourn the passing of this musical icon, we celebrate his life and legacy. May his music continue to inspire and educate future generations of Nigerians,” the Minister said.



‎Ejeagha’s distinctive style of Igbo folk music, which resonated across multiple generations, has earned him a revered place in Nigeria’s cultural history. His mastery of transforming Igbo folklore and proverbs into captivating musical narratives educated and entertained audiences, cementing his status as a custodian of oral tradition.



‎The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy calls on Nigerians to join in paying tribute to this legendary musician and folklorist, honoring his memory by continuing to promote and preserve our cultural heritage.



