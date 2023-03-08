Culture Change: FG trains staff on effective service delivery

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has organised a one-day sensitisation workshop on culture change to enhance service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, in his speech at the training on Tuesday in Abuja, said that Federal Civil Service was currently undergoing several reforms that would make the service more effective.

According Sani-Gwarzo, the workshop is in furtherance of the ongoing reforms in the civil service anchored on the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 to 2025 (FCSSIP 25)

“These reforms are aimed at repositioning the Civil Service into one of the best public institutions for better service delivery across all sectors globally.

“It is against the above premise that the Ministry undertook the orientation/sensitisation workshop on the FCSSIP 25 held in November, 2022.

“You will recall that in my address at the sensitisation workshop, I assured you all that these trainings will be continuous as I am committed to ensure that the ministry comes top as regards to compliance to these reforms in the civil service.

“Consequently, this one-day sensitisation workshop will focus on managing change and re-tooling of staff for better service delivery in the civil service,” Sani-Gwarzo said.

Also speaking, the Director of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Mr Valentine Ezulu, said that the workshop on culture change was a continuation of the series of trainings that the Department started last year.

According to Ezulu, the training has become necessary as a result of the reforms that is presently ongoing in the Civil Service.

He added that the department was charged with the responsibility of ensuring that all members of staff of the ministry were informed of these reforms. (NAN)