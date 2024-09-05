Cultural perception, women’s own complicity shape gender imbalances in society – University don

The Dean of the Faculty of Arts, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Iyabode O.A. Nwabueze, has said that the social positioning of women has contributed to issues like female nudism and women’s own complicity in perpetuating their disempowerment.

She asserted that neither gender possesses superior intellectual capabilities and stressed the need for women to have equal opportunities to excel in various fields.

Nwabueze stated these during her delivery of the NOUN’s 27th inaugural lecture titled “The Woman is First Human: The Linguistic Exploration of Her Personhood,” held on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Conference Centre of the university’s headquarters in Abuja.

The dean, who commenced her lecture by recounting her 50-year academic journey that has significantly influenced her outlook on women’s roles in society, emphasised determination as a driving force throughout her educational pursuit, leading her to become the NOUN’s first Professor of English.

The lecture explored multifaceted topics related to women’s empowerment, including self-determination, societal stereotypes, and linguistic frameworks.

Nwabueze delved into critical discussions surrounding the constructs of femininity, examining how deeply ingrained cultural perceptions affect women’s agency.

By juxtaposing the Transformational Generative Grammar (TGG) and Systemic Functional Grammar (SFG), she argued that these frameworks inadequately represent women’s realities.

In her sweeping historical overview, she highlighted influential female figures like Queen Amina and Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, noting how colonisation and religious frameworks have historically marginalised women’s voices.

She drew connections between language, religion, and the societal perception of women, positing that these factors have led to a widespread downgrading of women’s status.

She proposed that a realignment of societal views on women should recognise them first as human beings, inherently deserving of respect and equality.

Her call to action included several recommendations: NOUN should spearhead gender research, develop more inclusive educational materials, and foster environments that empower women in academia and beyond.

The dean also urged religious organisations to reassess practices that undermine women’s dignity and encouraged female politicians to unite for the advancement of women’s representation in governance.

Her message to women resonated with empowerment, urging them to respect themselves and contribute proactively to societal growth.

Closing her lecture, Nwabueze reiterated the importance of recognising women as equals in discourse and linguistics.

Earlier, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Technology, Innovation and Research (TIR), Prof. Godwin Akper, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, had emphasised the role of inaugural lectures as a platform for scholars to present their research contributions.

He praised the Faculty of Arts for their intellectual rigour and recognised the late Professor Ahmed Njidda, the previous inaugural lecturer who died recently, with a moment of silence in a tribute to his memory.

Also in a post-lecture remark, Akper expressed gratitude to Nwabueze for her impactful presentation and called upon other seasoned academic staff to embrace similar scholarly responsibilities.

He commended the Faculty of Arts for their remarkable contributions to the university’s academic landscape.

A vote of thanks was delivered by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Chiedu Mafiana, who acknowledged all attendees and encouraged participation in the next inaugural lecture to continue fostering academic excellence at the NOUN.

The event was attended by distinguished personalities from inside and outside the NOUN, including members of the inaugural lecturer’s family and officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC), reflecting a broad interest in the lecture’s theme.

Through this inaugural lecture, Nwabueze has set a vibrant tone for future discussions surrounding gender equality and the empowerment of women, solidifying the NOUN’s commitment to fostering intelligent discourse and progressive policies in the educational sector.