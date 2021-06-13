Cultural extinction: Teach children dialects, values, traditional ruler urges parents

District Head of Wakama in Nasarawa State, Chief Adams Makka- Nangba, has urged  parents teach their their local dialects enable them communicate in their local languages.

 This, district head said, if this is done it would go a long way in preserving their cultural heritage and values.

 Makka- Nangba made on Sunday in Wakama at swearing and  handing over ceremony of Officers of Eggon Cultural Development Association ( ECDA), Wakama branch, Nasarawa State. 

He stressed the need for people  preserve their cultural heritage prevent it from going into extinction.

The district head congratulated the newly for their successful inauguration while urging them discharge their duties with the fear of God.

” I want to on all sons and daughters of Wakama to contribute positively and meaningfully to the development  of area.”

This go a long way in improving on the standard of living of people,” he said.

He called on them to support and pray for the newly elected members of the association to succeed.

Adams- Makka urged the people of the area to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

 Mr Emmanuel Kuza, a lawyer in the state while administering oath of office on the new  officials of the association urged them to abide by the oath taken in the interest of peace and development.

 Mr Akwashiki Haruna, the Chairman of the electoral committee commended the stakeholders and other people of the area for supporting the committee to conduct free and fair election. 

Also speaking, the ougone Chairman of the association, Mr Andrew Alaku, has assured the new members of the association of his positive advice and support to them to succeed. 

In his inaugural speech, the new ECDA Chairman, Mr Dennis Anzaku appreciated the people for them the mandate and assured of his desire to operate an open door policies, promote unity and peace and development in the area. 

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that other officials inaugurated includes Abimiku Akomoshi as Deputy Chairman- Secretary- Paul Ali, Treasurer- Pius Isah Kuje, Secretary- Jatau Anzaku, Adigizi Kuje as Director of Culture.Others are Auditor 1- Namo James Allu and Mr Kasa Abutsa was inaugurated as Auditor 2. ( NAN)

