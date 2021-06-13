Cultural extinction: Teach children dialects, values, traditional ruler urges parents

The District Head of Wakama in Nasarawa State, Chief Adams Makka- Nangba, has urged parents to teach their children their local dialects to enable them communicate in their local languages.

This, the district head said, if this is done it would go a long way in preserving their cultural heritage and values.

Makka- Nangba made the call on Sunday in Wakama at the swearing and handing over ceremony of the Executive Officers of Eggon Cultural Development Association ( ECDA), Wakama branch, Nasarawa State.

He stressed the need for people to preserve their cultural heritage to prevent it from going into extinction.

The district head congratulated the newly executive for their successful inauguration while urging them to discharge their duties with the fear of God.

” I want to call on all sons and daughters of Wakama to contribute positively and meaningfully to the development of our area.”

This will go a long way in improving on the standard of living of our people,” he said.

He called on them to support and pray for the newly elected executive members of the association to succeed.

Adams- Makka urged the people of the area to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

Mr Emmanuel Kuza, a lawyer in the state while administering oath of office on the new officials of the association urged them to abide by the oath taken in the interest of peace and development.

Mr Akwashiki Haruna, the Chairman of the electoral committee commended the stakeholders and other people of the area for supporting the committee to conduct free and fair election.

Also speaking, the ougone Chairman of the association, Mr Andrew Alaku, has assured the new members of the association of his positive advice and support to them to succeed.

In his inaugural speech, the new ECDA Chairman, Mr Dennis Anzaku appreciated the people for given them the mandate and assured of his desire to operate an open door policies, promote unity and peace and development in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that other officials inaugurated includes Abimiku Akomoshi as Deputy Chairman- Secretary- Paul Ali, Treasurer- Pius Isah Kuje, Financial Secretary- Jatau Anzaku, Adigizi Kuje as Director of Culture.Others are Auditor 1- Namo James Allu and Mr Kasa Abutsa was inaugurated as Auditor 2. ( NAN)