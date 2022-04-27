Cultural China: People’s support vital for state governance

The Chinese idiom “De Ren Zhe Xing’’ has emphasised the importance of winning people’s hearts and attracting talents to a country or government.

“Ren’’ stood for people’s hearts as well as talents.

The saying, which came from Shiji, or Records of the Grand Historian, a monumental history book of ancient China compiled about 2,000 years ago, has two connotations.

Only by winning people’s hearts and responding to their wishes can a country or government continue to thrive.

This is in accord with the philosophy that “people’s will is the foundation of the state and people are the foundation of the state.’’

Moreover, talents are critical to the rise and fall of a country or government.

Only by identifying and recruiting the most capable and upright people can a great cause be completed and a country and its government remained stable and secure.

Winning people’s hearts is closely related to attracting the talented.

Winning people’s hearts would eventually draw in the talented, and recruiting the talented would eventually help win people’s hearts.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China adopted a people-centred development philosophy.

This was best illustrated by China’s massive poverty-alleviation campaign and its handling of the COVID-19 epidemic, where such concepts and practices as no one should be left behind and people, life first was demonstrated.

China emphasised the development of professional talent to improve the country’s workforce, and education to nurture a new generation of capable young people who are well-prepared to join the socialist cause. (Xinhua/NAN)

