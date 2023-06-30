Cultural Ambassador seeks partnership with FG to attract direct foreign investment

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Cultural Ambassador, Mr Peter Egbudom, has called on the Federal Government to prioritize Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage for tourism, saying that the development will attract foreign direct investments into the country.

Egbudom also said that such partnership has become important, following the nation’s dwindling economy caused by diminishing internal revenues.

The cultural ambassador stated this in Abuja on Thursday while addressing journalists over the importance of Nigeria’s diverse cultures.

He, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu to create a tourism board for the purpose of harnessing “our diverse cultural heritage that has been left untapped for so many years.”

Egbudom spoke against the backdrop of the forthcoming Igbo Fest 2023, Umunne Cultural Association in Minnesota, United States, slated to hold between August 11 and 12, 2023 in Minnesota, US, also emphasised the need to shift focus from the oil and gas sector to tourism in view of downward trend in foreign earnings from crude oil.

He further disclosed that about 5,000 persons are expected to participate in the popular Igbo Festival in the US.

According to him, the festival has been going on for 28 years but the Federal Government is yet to get involved and take advantage of the cultural heritage.

Egbudom said, “It is no longer news that Nigeria is facing the biggest economic challenges arising from diminishing internal revenues and inadequate foreign investments.

“The matter is compounded with excruciating debt burdens that have affected other sectors of the country.

“The oil and gas sector is also facing severe dislocations as it is on record that Nigeria is unable to meet its OPEC’s quota.

“With this frightening scenario, Nigeria desperately needs legitimate foreign investment through tourism potential.

“Foreigners are usually excited about our cultural heritage, dressing and food. Our rich cultural heritage is an area where the federal, state, and local governments and private entities can come in and earn foreign revenues through tourism.

“Our diverse cultural heritage has been left untapped for so many years. This rich cultural heritage can be harnessed to bring investment to Nigeria”.

The cultural ambassador therefore advised the federal, states and local government areas to set up a tourism board and give it adequate support in order to help boost cultural tourism in the country.

He said, “ Government needs to put more money into our tourism sites to attract foreign investments. They can also send Nigerians to other countries that are doing well in tourism and develop ours in return”.

Egbudom further disclosed that his team has concluded plans to meet the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, so as to draw FG’s attention to the huge investment potentials in tourism.

The cultural ambassador then said, “We have also reached out to Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo and other South East Governors with the aim of asking them to participate in the festival to showcase the investment potentials of their states to Nigerians and other countries in the diaspora and earn revenues in the process.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

