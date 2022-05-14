Cultists kill 26-year-old man in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

Another bloody clash between suspected rival cult groups at Ganho compound in Badagry, Lagos, has resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, Yusuf Tijani, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.



Sources told NAN that Tijani, who was identified as a member of Eiye confraternity, was shot dead by a group of young boys numbering six whose ages fall between 20 years and 25 years from rivalry Aiye confraternity on May 12, around 6p.m.



According to the source, the group chased Tijani to a compound in Ganho in Badagry, shot him thrice and walked away.



“The Police from the Divisional Police State, Badagry, promptly showed up when contacted but no one (suspect) was found.



“The development has created fear among the residents of the area.



“This is viewed to be a reprisal attack on Eiye confraternity member by Aiye group.



“A similar reported attack at Agbovipe on May 11, happened to be member Aiye Confraternity at the interval of 24 hours,” he said.



The source said that the victim’s corpse was removed and deposited at Badagry General Hospital mortuary while investigation continued.



Contacted, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, the Spokesman for the Lagos Command of Nigeria Police, told NAN that the command was aware of the incident.



According to the Spokesman, the command has instructed his men in Badagry to start investigation into the incident.



He assured the residents of the town that the Police would do everything within the law to arrest the alleged cultists and punish anyone accordingly.



NAN reports that on March 27, a bloody clash between suspected rival cult groups at Seme border had resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy, Lateef Agboola.



Sources told NAN that Agboola, a student of Sito Grammar School, was macheted severally before being shot at close range that day at Zongo area of Seme border near Badagry, Lagos State.



NAN also gathered that the deceased, who allegedly belonged to Eiye Confraternity, was killed following reprisal attacks between suspected rival cult members. (NAN)

