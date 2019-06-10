Cultism: Police records major successes in Lagos

#TrackNigeria: The Lagos state Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu has said that his Command recorded major successes in the arrest of cultists.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana and made available to Newsdiaryonline Monday.

“We have recorded successes in the fight against cultism in Lagos state and and have launched a special operations to completely end the menace of cultism in Lagos state.

“The Command has painstakingly put in place measures to reclaim the destiny of our youths who have chosen the path of crime by engaging in various cult activities.

“Cultism is evil and it is a crime against the collective will of the people. When cultism thrives, surely other heinous crimes like Murder, Rape, Robbery, Kidnapping etc will thrive too.

“Defeating cultism will therefore mean defeating all heinous crimes in the State, as virtually every major crime recorded in the State have a link to cultism.

“From February, 2019 that I assumed duty as Commissioner of Police Lagos State, the Command has arrested 202 notorious cult members and they have been charged to Court and at different stages of prosecution.

“We have recovered 54 assorted weapons. Other successes recorded by the Command includes the arrest of 105 suspects for armed robbery and 7 suspects for kidnapping.

“The Command has also successfully foiled 93 armed robbery attempts through prompt response to distress calls from members of the public at different locations in the state.

“Tackling cultism requires a holistic approach. We intent to adopt community policing approach. We will soon embark on sensitization programs in collaboration with Police Community Relations Committee and other stakeholders in Schools, Neighborhoods and Media.

“We will equally establish Police Students Relations Committee, comprising all the Students Union Presidents and other Students leaders. We will organize town hall meetings in areas mostly affected by cult activities.

“The meetings will discuss extensively, the root causes of cultism and gangsterism in the affected areas and the possible solutions. The various cult groups and gangs identified within the state include: Aiye and Eiye confraternities, one million boys at Ajengule, Fadeyi boys at Fadeyi area, Akala boys at Mushin area, Nokia group at Surulere area, Shitta boys at Bariga, Oworonshoki, Shomolu and Palm grove areas, Awawa boys at Dopemu, Ageg, Ogba and Iyana Ipaja.

“We have observed the activities of those cult groups and gangs for the last one month and credible intelligence was gathered. We have reviewed our strategies and have initiated far reaching approach to totally eradicate this menace.

“We have rejigged our Anti Cultism Unit to effectively combat those miscreants who have chosen the wrong path of life. We are taking the fight to their door steps, we are all out for them. We will fish them out, isolate them and bring them to justice.

“We are battle ready to uproot every cultists den and hideouts until they are totally defeated. This Special operation we are flagging off today, is code named ‘Operation Crush’ aimed at ending Cultism and Gangsterism in Lagos State and it will be directly under my command. Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers will personally lead the various operations in their areas of jurisdiction,” the statement read.

He warned members of the gang to renounce membership of cultism.

“Let me therefore, use this medium to sound a warning to members of those gangs and cult groups either renounce membership of such cults and gangs or be prepared to face the full weight of the law. This is a promise.

“And to parents and guardians of those youths, my message is simple, monitor the activities and movements of your children and wards and make sure that their mission on the public space are legitimate otherwise, they should stay clear.

“Let me call on everyone, both old and young, rich and poor to join us in this noble fight. We must cleanse our communities of those few criminal elements who have threatened our social and economic well-being. Together we can subdue them.

Below are some of our modest achievements in the past few weeks:

1. Arrest of a wanted cult leader and twenty others on 6th June, 2019 at about 10.00pm, Police received a distress call that some cult members from two rival groups engaged themselves in a supremacy battle along Isikalu palace and Solomade area, Ikorodu.

The Command’s Anti Cultism Unit and patrol teams from Ikorodu were promptly drafted to the scene. The leader of the gang, who has been on the wanted list of the Command, Yusuf Omidele ‘m’ popularly known as General was arrested and twenty other cultists. General was charged to Court on several occasions and sentenced to prison.

He completed his last sentence in 2014 and have become an Elder-in- Council, in Eiye Confraternity. He led his gang in a reprisal attack on the members of Aye confraternity, whom they alleged to have killed the wife of one of their leaders some weeks ago.

The suspects arrested belong to both Aye and Eiye confraternity and have all confessed to belong to secret societies. Two cultists died from the cult clash and six others were injured. Four locally made pistols, eight matchets and three daggers were recovered. Suspects will be charged to Court.

2. Arrest of sixteen cult members and recovery of arms On 6th June, 2019 at about 11.00pm Ikorodu Police Station received a distress call that members of two rival cult groups, Aye and Eiye confraternity clashed at Ikorodu.

During the clash, one Sodiq Adewale ‘m’ 28years old was killed while one Tayo Ogini ‘m’ 28years old was injured. A team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer Ikorodu, SP Babalola Sarafa was promptly drafted to the scene. Sixteen Suspects were arrested. One short Gun, Cutlasses, stolen Phones and various Charms were recovered from them. Suspects will be charged to Court.

3. Arrest of Nine Cult Members and Recovery of ArmsOn 8th June, 2019 at about 0030hours, Onireke Police Station received an information that one Jubril Audu ‘m’ 20 years old of No. 12 Ganiyu Jimoh street, opposite Ojo Military barracks, was shot by some cultists. Nine suspects were arrested and one locally made pistol was recovered. Suspects will be charged to Court.

4. Arrest of Four Cult Members and Recovery of ArmsOn 9th June, 2019 at about 0200hours, Ipaja Police Station received an information about the presence of a cult group operating in at Ipaja. Four suspects were arrested and four matchets were recovered from them. They confessed to be members of Koko cult group operating within Ipaja and Oyobo. Suspects will be charged to Court.

