Cultism: Police dismiss constable, arrest 12 in Akwa Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has dismissed a constable for alleged involvement in cult activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Uyo.

Fredrick said that the command also arrested 12 suspected cultists during its operations.

He said that the dismissed constable was fingered in a Junior Vikings Confraternity initiation in which one person was allegedly abducted and taken to a bush on Marina Road in Eket.

The spokesperson said the constable had been subjected to orderly room trial and was found guilty.

“The constable has been subjected to orderly room trial where he was found guilty of the offence and has been dismissed immediately from the Force.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others of his like in the Force. The suspects were arrested at different locations in the state.

“The following exhibits were recovered from them: 10 locally made pistols, 400 live cartridges, 10 expended cartridges, 15 machetes, five axes, wraps of a substance suspected to be cocaine and items suspected to be charms,” he said.

He said the police commissioner had warned that any person, no matter how highly placed, involved in cultism or other crimes would be promptly arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)

