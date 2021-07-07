Cultism: Lagos Police Command on red alert over 7/7 celebration

The Police Command in Lagos on Wednesday has put policemen on alert over planned celebration of July 7 a.k.a ‘7/7 by some cult groups.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that 7/7 is an annual celebration of a group, Neo Black Movement of Africa, also known as Black Axe. Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the alert was necessary to curtail cult-related activities in the state.“

In its bid to curtail cult-related activities and forestall any possible breakdown of law and order in Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command has warned against any gathering, under whatever guise.“In commemoration of the 7/7 Annual Celebration (Boogie-Night) of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, a.k.a Black Axe today July 7, 2021, the command has put its officers and men on red alert.“The Police Command, based on availability and processed intelligence at its disposal, has deemed it necessary to warn the group to desist from any celebration to commemorate today 7/7/2021,” Adejobi said.Adejobi warned any group of persons under any nomenclature, particularly members of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, a.k.a Black Axe, to steer clear of the state.

He said the police and other security agencies were prepared to go after and deal with anyone caught, within the ambits of the law.The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical Units to monitor the activities of cultists.He added that the CP also directed that patrols should be intensified across the state, while he reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices in Lagos State.“

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, appeals to the general public, especially parents and guardians, to monitor and discourage their children and wards from engaging in any unlawful grouping,” he said. (NAN)

