Cultism/Kidnapping: CP Muazu commends Ikorodu residents on collaboration

#TrackNigeria: The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has commended the people of Imota and Ikorodu areas of the state for collaborating with the force to fight cultism and kidnapping.

Muazu gave the commendation on Tuesday in Imota, Ikorodu, during a security town hall meeting.

He said that from the information given by the residents, the two major crimes had been drastically reduced.

He noted that he was aware there were still some other crimes in the area, saying that the number of persons present at the town hall meeting showed the people were committed to eliminating crimes in the area.

The police boss said security of lives and property was very important and no one should take it lightly.

He urged the people of Ikorodu area, particularly, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders to lead in this direction.

Muazu urged youths in the area to shun cultism and kidnapping, saying that there was no safe place for them in crime.

“What peace cannot give you, violence will never give,’’ he counselled.

Earlier, the Area “J” Commander, Ijede, ACP Ayo Nubi, mentioned that kidnapping, cultism, bunkering, armed robbery were the major crimes in the area, saying that these crimes had been checked drastically.

According to him, the crimes were checked through intelligence-led community policing and vehicular patrols, noting that bad roads, interference by some elites in investigations and inadequate manpower and equipment were challenges for the command.

The Ranodu of Imota, Oba Mudashiru Bakare-Agoro urged the police to always protect their informants with a view to having more information from members of the public.

Traditional rulers, local government chairmen, religious leaders, transporters, Army, local vigilante groups in the area were present at the meeting. (NAN)

