The Police Command in Anambra says it has arrested two suspects involved in a rival cult fight in which four people were killed in Awka on Wednesday.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

Ikenga gave the identity of the arrested suspects as Victor Ikechukwu, 30; and Ifeanyi Uyanne, 35.

He said that a Toyota Corolla car and a military camouflage were recovered from the suspects .

According to the PPRO, the suspects were arrested, following Wednesday shoot-out at Tempsite, Okpuno, Awka.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police , Mr Monday Kuryas, had advised parents/guardians to watch over their children/wards and prevent them from engaging in cultism and associated vices. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

