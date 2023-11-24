Cuba partners FCTA to eradicate malaria

The Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Miriam Palmero has expressed her country’s readiness to partner with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to eradicate malaria in the federal capital, Abuja.

Palmero disclosed this when she visited the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

The envoy said that the partnership was critical considering that the nation’s capital is a host to many foreign embassies in the country.

She said Cuba, through Labiofam, a Cuban-based pharmaceutical company, had developed a single anti-malaria dose, which can also be used for some other diseases.

She said Nigeria had signed an agreement with the company in 2016 as part of efforts to eliminate malaria.

The ambassador also offered to partner with the FCT Administration in the area of agriculture and tourism for job creation.

She invited the minister to visit Cuba to see the country’s achievements and decide areas of collaborations.

“We are inviting the minister to come to Cuba to see what we have achieved in the area of agriculture, health, and tourism.

“With this, you will see by yourself and look at the many areas we can collaborate,” the ambassador said.

Responding, Wike, thanked the ambassador for the visit and assured the FCT Administration’s readiness to partner with Cuba.

He directed the FCT Health Secretariat to liaise with the representative of Labiofamo to see how the FCT could benefit from the partnership on malaria treatment.

The minister also informed the ambassador that the nation’s capital has enough arable lands for agriculture, adding that the FCTA would support any genuine collaboration that would ensure the development of the sector.

“However, I don’t believe in signing Memorandum of Understanding for signing sake. I am always interested in how the implementation will follow,” Wike said. By Philip Yatai(NAN)

