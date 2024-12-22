CSR Spotlight: How NNPC Ltd is Touching Lives Through Healthcare

Participants at the free glaucoma screening organised by the NNPC Foundation at Utako Market, Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Health, they say, is wealth. This enduring adage has found a dedicated champion in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd). Beyond its corporate mandate as an energy giant, NNPC Ltd has shown a profound commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by championing health interventions that prioritize the well-being of Nigerians. Through its newly established NNPC Foundation, the company has redefined its approach to cultivating a healthy and prosperous nation.

Long before its transformation into a limited liability company, NNPC’s health initiatives had already touched numerous lives. The company has been known for building and equipping health centers in host communities, as well as organizing medical outreaches for underserved populations. However, with the establishment of the NNPC Foundation, a dedicated CSR arm, this commitment has gained new focus and vigor.

The NNPC Foundation fight against cancer

One of the flagship health interventions of the NNPC Foundation is its fight against cancer, a disease that claims over 79,000 lives annually in Nigeria, according to the World Health Organization. Through its free cancer screening campaigns, the Foundation has screened over 3,441 Nigerians for breast, cervical, and prostate cancers.

A notable campaign, tagged “Cancer Awareness and ZSX Screening,” was held across the six geopolitical zones of the country, with centers in Kaduna, Rivers, Ondo, Benue, Imo, and Gombe States. These screenings were complemented by workshops and consultations, empowering individuals to recognize early symptoms, adopt preventive measures, and understand the importance of regular checkups.

“The fight against cancer requires a collective effort and a commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare,” said Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation Ltd. “This campaign is about saving lives, building awareness, and creating pathways to preventive care for Nigerians who need it most.”

She further emphasized the critical role of early detection in improving survival rates, stating, “In a country of over 200 million people, too many still lack access to early detection tools that could make a life-saving difference. NNPC Foundation is addressing this gap by bringing cancer screenings directly to communities.”

Medical Outreach

The Foundation’s healthcare interventions extend beyond cancer. Earlier in the year, it organized a medical outreach in the Garki community, Abuja, where 450 residents received health checkups, treatments, and medical supplies. A similar program at Utako Market in Abuja provided free glaucoma screenings to 291 traders, tackling a major cause of preventable blindness.

NNPC’s commitment to heart health has also been remarkable. In collaboration with the Nigerian Cardiac Society, the Foundation facilitated free heart surgeries for 40 patients with life-threatening cardiac conditions.

Humanitarian interventions

In addition to health campaigns, NNPC Foundation has made significant humanitarian contributions. Following the devastating floods in Borno State in September, the Foundation donated over 20 trucks of food, water, medical supplies, and sanitary products to support affected communities. Similarly, 60 mattresses and dental accessories were donated to the Ile-Ife Special School for Children with Disabilities, showcasing the Foundation’s inclusive approach to care.

NNPC Ltd’s investments in health go hand in hand with its mission to drive economic growth. By ensuring that Nigerians are healthy, the company is laying the groundwork for sustainable prosperity. The Foundation’s comprehensive approach—spanning free screenings, community outreach, and disaster relief—demonstrates the transformative power of CSR.

As NNPC Ltd continues to energize Nigeria’s economy, it is equally energizing the lives of its people, proving that health truly is wealth.