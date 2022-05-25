CSR: NYSC commences medical outreach in A’Ibom community

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the National

Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday commenced free medical outreach at Ubon Akwa community in Obot Akara

Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that men, women and children within and in the adjoining communities turned

out in great numbers to receive free medical treatment at the event tagged; “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers”.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, in her remarks before the commencement of the project,

said the outreach was to take care of the health challenges of the rural populace.

Ekwe said the scheme harnessed medical personnel among the youth corps members and also sought support from good-spirited

individuals and organisations, which led to the realisation of the medical outreach.

She added that “the effort is to administer drugs based on the people’s ailments and within the context of available capability of

medical personnel.

“We shall focus on optometry services, blood pressure check, blood glucose check, Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for malaria, counselling

and referrals.”

The coordinator said that the gesture would give hope to the less-privileged, as the response from the people was tremendously positive.

She assured that the outreach would be replicated across the local government areas of the state in due course, adding that

the critical roles played by NYSC in all sectors of human endeavours across the country could not be undermined, particularly in touching

lives.

She, therefore, urged stakeholders across the country and governments to support the scheme to do more for communities.

In her remarks, the Chairman of Obot Akara Local Government Area, Mrs Agnes Udoewenwen, commended NYSC for the outreach.

Represented by the Health Supervisor in the local government area, Mr Charles Esu, the chairman said that the outreach

would address numerous health challenges facing people in the community.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Elizabeth Isaiah, thanked NYSC for assisting the people, saying that

many people were dying from one sickness or another because of lack of money to seek proper medical attention.

Another beneficiary, Mr Itoro Okon, said he had been tested and given medications that would help bring down his ailment. (NAN)

