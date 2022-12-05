CSR-in-Action Group Announces its 3rd Global Reporting Initiative Certified Training Course 

The CSR-in-Action Consulting will hold its 3rd Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) certified training course virtually on Tuesday,

6th December, through Thursday, 8th December 2022. The CSR-in-Action Group is the only GRI Certified Training Partner in Nigeria and a Global Certified Training Partner, covering all countries, including Canada, and the United Kingdom.

GRI is the world’s leading sustainability impact measurement and reporting standards organisation used by over 74% of Fortune 500 companies. The body helps businesses and other organisations take accountability for their impacts by offering a common global language to convey those impacts. As a result, the GRI Standards are the world’s most extensively utilised sustainability reporting standards.

The GRI Certified Training Course is set to equip participants with a sound understanding of sustainability and the use of the world’s leading sustainability reporting framework -the GRI standards- to manage and report sustainability performance in a strategic and credible manner. The training is open to interested sustainability professionals and company representatives worldwide.

Bekeme Olowola, CSR-in-Action’s Chief Executive and the training’s moderator, is the first West African member on the board of directors of GRI and commenced her appointment on 1st January 2019. She is a founding member of the Association of Sustainability Professionals of Nigeria (ASAPN) and the Business Coalition for Sustainable Development Nigeria (BCSDN), an initiative affiliated with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). According to Bekeme Olowola, “this training is designed to help sustainability enthusiasts and organisations gain a comprehensive understanding of the GRI Standards and how to use the Standards for best practice impact reporting. In addition, participants will receive a GRI professional certificate from Amsterdam.”

As a certified partner, CSR-in-Action has trained West Africa’s leading companies including PWC, KPMG, Dangote PLC, Guinness Nigeria, Zenith Bank, IHS Towers; written sustainability reports for 9 Mobile, Guinness Nigeria, Diageo, Axxela; and provided assurance services to Access Bank, MTN, British American Tobacco, Oando PLC, and others.

CSR-in-Action has administered the GRI training since 2011, tailoring it to the needs of participants and organisations, using various case studies to explain key concepts of the GRI Standards, ensuring maximum impact, enhanced understanding, and 100% training satisfaction for individuals and organisations.

PRESS RELEASE: CSR-in-Action Group Announces its 3rd Global Reporting Initiative Certified Training Course

