CSR: Army constructs computer, science laboratories in Bauchi pry school

The Nigerian Army has constructed Computer, science laboratories, as well as renovated three blocks of classrooms at Anguwan Barno Primary School, in Bauchi metropolis.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facilities, on Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahir, said that the projects were sponsored by the Nigerian Army Civil Military Relations, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Mohammmed Magaji, the Commandant, Nigerian Army Armored Corps and School, Bauchi, described the project, as one that would benefit the people of Bauchi and surrounding communities.

He stated that the Nigerian Army was fully aware of the high level of cooperation and goodwill it enjoyed from the civil populace, across the nation and Bauchi in particular.

“The Nigerian Army has, over the years, taken deliberate steps to ensure that it gives back to the society in the areas of social responsibility.

“This is very much in my vision, which is to have a Nigerian Army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment.

“I have also ensured that we pay very close attention to the non-kinetic aspect of our military operations,” he said

He stressed the need for cordial relationship with the civil populace and host community, where military operations occurred.

The CoAS informed that the Nigerian Army would leave no stone unturned in its efforts at curbing criminal activities and ensuring the general security of the country.

Responding, Malam Muhammad Jumba, the Chairman, Old Boys Association of Anguwan Barno primary school, who said the school was 50-years old, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for the kind gesture.

He call on the state government to give priority to education, for the future of our children.

Another old boy of the school. Maj.-Gen. Sagir Yero, who influenced the projects, commended the Army for extending the gesture to his old school.

He urged the school authorities to protect and maintain the structures provided for the benefits of the young ones.(NAN)