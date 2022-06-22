CSOs write Acting AGF, harp on transparency, accountability

By Chimezie Godfrey

The coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the aegis of Civil Society Group for Good Governance (CSGGG) has tasked the newly appointed acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, to conduct his duties with the highest level of transparency and accountability in order to block any room for corruption.

The information was disclosed in a copy of letter signed and addressed to the acting AGF by the President of CSGGG, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic which was also made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Comrade Dominic noted that the appointment of Nwabuoku is well deserved as it was done based on qualifications and track records of his success.

He said: “By virtue of being the most Senior Director in the Office of the Accountant General of Federation, this appointment is well deserved as a square peg was put in a square hole.

“In addition, the appointment came at a critical time where capable hands like your humble self with much needed skills and expertise are needed to use their knowledge to turn around and rejuvenate the country’s financial and economic sector.

“And we believed that your antecedents at the various places where you worked earlier speaks volume of what you can accomplish now that you are entrusted with this present national assignment.”

Comrade Dominic also assured Mr. Anamekwe of the unwavering support of all the CSOs under the CSGGG in order for him to have a smooth tenure in office while at the same time achieve his designated goals and objectives.

He therefore informed the Acting AGF that the group has since began media campaign for public awareness on the statutory roles of the OAGF.

“In light of the foregoing, the group has since embarked on a media awareness campaign in order to sensitize the minds of citizens on the statutory roles and mandates of the Office of the Accountant General of Federation.”

Also, as part of the campaign, the group also urged Mr. Anamekwe to use his wealth of experience and bring lasting solution to challenges revolving around the country’s financial sector.

“Additionally, among other things, the campaign is also aimed at drawing the attention of the new overseer of the OAGF on the volatile issues around the financial sector which Nigerians will keenly observe and equally look up to you to proffer everlasting solutions.

“These issues included but not limited to; lingering strikes by the members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with the payment platform, i.e. Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) that is being managed by the OAGF as one of the major reasons behind the persistent industrial actions.

“Similarly, looking at the circumstances that warranted your appointment, it is expected that you run the affairs of the office with the highest level of accountability and transparency so as not to allow any window for corruption and or any kind of fund misappropriations.”

Finally, the group seeks for partnership with the OAGF on capacity building training on how to respond to Freedom of Information (FoI) requests by the public.

It can be recalled that, Mr. Anamekwe was appointed on May 23 to oversee the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation after the suspension of the erstwhile AGF, Ahmed Idris following his probe by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) due to alleged fund misappropriations.

