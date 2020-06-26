CSOs urge media to catalyse electoral reforms for sustainable democracy

Share the news













YIAGA Africa in collaboration with the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) have urged the media to serve as catalyst for electoral reforms to achieve sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

The call was made at a Media Roundtable on Electoral Reforms organised by YIAGA Africa and the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) under the EU,SDGN Project on Friday in Abuja.

The aim of the roundtable was to prompt media interest in facilitating greater coverage and reportage of the electoral reform process.

This was to ensure that the needed reforms were passed by legislators.

Mr Samson Itodo, the Executive Director, YIAGA Africa, also said that Nigeria needed a national dialogue on a new electoral framework that responded to prevailing socio-political and economic realities.

According to Itodo, the call has become imperative against the backdrop of the irregularities that trails Nigeria’s electoral process in spite of the huge fund earmarked for elections every four years.

“INEC must improve its capacity to deliver credible elections and political parties must play according to the rules as failure to do so could imperil Nigeria’s 20 years democracy.

“While the legal framework broadly provides for democratic elections with some improvements made to the Constitution, various legal shortcomings remained, including in relation to the use of smart card readers and harassment of media and observers.

“These systemic failings show the need for fundamental reform so that elections will better serve the interests of the Nigerian people.’’

Itodo said that previous elections highlighted for many Nigerians the need for a national dialogue hinged on the vulnerabilities that should be overcome to make electoral processes more credible and democracy more resilient.

He said that electoral reform was a democratic project that promoted common good, social stability and national development, thus it was an important element of political reform.

Itodo said that the dilemmas of electoral reforms remained the political will to undertake it, timing of the reforms and the perception that electoral amendment could limit chances of future electoral victory .

He listed key priorities for electoral reforms to include legal recognition for electronic accreditation of voters, e-voting, e-collation and electronic transmission of results.

He added that addressing the duality of jurisdiction between Election Petition Tribunals and regular courts, and reviewing and harmonising timelines for the determination of pre-election matters to ensure pre-election disputes were resolved before the date of elections was part of it.

Itodo said that subjecting declarations and returns made by Returning Officers under duress or controversial circumstances to further review by the Commission was a priority for electoral reforms.

He further listed the establishment of an electoral offences commission, Political inclusion of women, youth and persons with disabilities and the need to build national consensus on priority issues for electoral reforms through an inclusive and collaborative process as key.

Itodo said there was also the need to hold the executive and legislature to account for their commitment on electoral reform and to set a definite time frame for concluding electoral reforms to December 2020 among other things.

In his remarks, Mr Manji Wilson, the Coordination Advisor/Electoral Administration Expert, ECES Nigeria, said that ECES was not for profit Foundation delivering electoral assistance to Nigeria and other African countries with funds from the EU and other EU member states.

Wilson said that though a lot had been done in Nigeria’s electoral system, however, a lot more still needed to be done with all hands on deck to ensure Nigeria got the legal regime it truly deserved.

He said that the legal framework needed to be comprehensive, transparent and inclusive.

“This will go a long way in ensuring successful, inclusive, free and fair elections and by extension engineering good governance.

“There’s no doubt the media constituency has an important role to play in achieving this.

“In spite of the barrage of issues plaguing the media landscape, you have shown tremendous resilience and commitment towards the growth, development and sustenance of democratic tenets in Nigeria.

“In this regard, we expect more commitment to high ethical standards and professionalism in your reportage of electoral and political proceedings.

“This will go a long way in entrenching development of the process, beginning with critical issues of electoral reforms. ‘’he urged

Wilson appealed to the media to give more attention to the rising spate of fake news and disinformation threatening Nigeria’s democracy. (NAN)

