CSOs to politicians: Avoid cyber bullying, uphold Electoral Act

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room) has called on political parties, candidates and their supporters to desist from cyber bullying and respect the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.Ms Ene Obi , Convener of Situation Room, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja it organised as political campaigns begin.

Obi said the Electoral Act 2022 has provided a legal framework and model to which electoral activities should be conducted.Obi said: “Situation Room calls on all political parties and candidates to respect and uphold the provisions of Section 92 (1-6) and Section 93 of the Electoral Act 2022.“This is bearing in mind the need for peaceful elections even as the contest for elective positions becomes more pronounced with the kickoff of these campaigns.“Political parties must refrain from equipping and employing persons to ferment violence with the intent to discredit another candidate or party.”

The use of abusive language or campaign materials that could cause religious or ethnic unrest must be avoided.“Political campaigns should concentrate on issues aimed at providing solutions to the myriad of issues facing the country with practical roadmaps to actualising them.”Obi urged that political parties and politicians occupying positions of power at the state levels should allow free and unfettered access to public facilities and venues for all campaigns to all political parties.

She said,” it is important to note that the Electoral Act has clearly stated penalties in Sections 92 and 93 of the Act for political parties and candidates who contravene the rules of conduct at political campaigns.”Situation Room has observed the activities of party supporters on social media and advises supporters to desist from cyberbullying and other forms of online intimidation.”

The convener said that it was expected that there would be varying views, opinions and preferences, adding, ”however, it is important to tread with caution and respect these differences.”Obi said the Situation Room called on Nigerians to align themselves with political parties or candidates of their choice .She said the engagements should be based on their strong conviction of the parties’ ideologies and proven capacity of the candidates to deliver on their campaign promises.

Obi called on citizens to reject vote trading and encouraged other eligible voters to stand firm for what was right and not to sell their vote for today’s comfort.She called on citizens not to allow themselves to be used to cause unrest.Obi said the Situation Room urged the citizens who took part in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to collect their PVCs. She called on security agencies to play active roles in political parties’ campaigns by providing adequate security for proper and peaceful conduct of rallies.Obi said the Situation Room urged security agencies to remain neutral in their provision of security during the election campaigns.”Equal services should be provided to all political actors, irrespective of the size of their political parties,” the convener urged.She called on the media to use their platforms to stimulate conversations on issues-based campaigns and enlighten the citizens on the electoral processes.She said the Situation Room therefore, called for unbiased reportage and equal media coverage for political parties and candidates.“As we progress further into the campaign season, we appeal to all stakeholders to play by the rules and respect the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.“Situation Room, through its member organizations spread around the country, will be closely observing the campaigns and document any activity that goes contrary to the laws regulating the electoral activities.“This is in view of requesting the prosecution and sanctions of those undermining the electoral processes,” Obi said (NAN)

