CSOs to FG: widen tax net, place less burden, focus on illicit financial flows

By Chimezie Godfrey

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the aegis of The Tax Justice and Governance Platform, (TJGP) Nigeria have called on the federal government to widen the tax net rather than increase the rate which will place more burden on the few that comply and still exempt the majority that do not pay taxes.

In a press release transmitted to Newsdiaryonline on Friday, the groups ask government to design and implement policies and programmes that enhance the welfare of the poor.

They added that such programmes and policies should protect the disadvantaged groups that constitute much of the Nigerian population and address issues of inequality.

“As has been demanded by many Nigerians and groups, we call on the federal government to pay serious attention to widening the tax net rather than increasing the rate which will only place more burden on the few that complies already and still exempt the majority that do not pay taxes.

“We welcome the VAIDS as opportunity to increase the tax net, though it has not yielded the optimum result expected. There are still myriads of companies and other taxable entities in Nigeria who are not in the tax net and still not convicted or punished in any way.

“Given the implication of increasing the VAT, we would want the FG to consider following issue areas; who bears the burden of the tax increment, what main drivers could inform and/or justify the decision for a VAT increment.

“What are the real issues around VAT: Remittance (collection) or Rate, how well has the little been used and what are the assurances that an increase would alleviate economic conditions.

“What systematic measures have been taken to ensure tax compliance, are there no other options available to the government to mobilize revenue,” they queried.

The platforms therefore called on the federal government to provide additional information and details on the proposed measures for the purposes of public debate and multi-stakeholder input.

They said they expect empirical projections and evidence based expected outputs that indicate that the tax yield from some of the measures would outweigh any disadvantage and potential negative impact and that the majority of Nigerians will be the ultimate beneficiaries of the proposed measures.

“These include reducing the tax incentives granted to multinationals which is not even much of a contributor to their existence in the Nigerian business environment, consider full digitalization of the processes of tax administration to curb leakages in the system.

“Support the establishment of the beneficial ownership register in Nigeria as a measure to know people’s real worth and what they are liable to pay as tax.

“Fully implement the BVN policy as a measure of tracking peoples’ tax liabilities especially the high net worth individuals in the country who has been alleged of not paying taxes at all,” they said.

The groups called on the federal government to again beam its searchlight on illicit financial flows from Nigeria as it represents a source of substantial revenue leakage and loss to government, with a bid to devising practical strategies for preventing the outflows as a way of also capturing revenue due to government and made available to provide services to the citizens

They also called on the Federal Ministry of Finance to ensure that its increase in the revenue targets to the Federal Inland Revenue Services is based on empirical computations and not emotional or arbitrary projections, neither should it hinge on speculations.

They added that the ministry should ensure that the FIRS is not compelled to impose hardships on hapless Nigerians in a bid to generate taxes to meet unrealistic targets.

The Platform advised the Federal Government to improve market information and transparency by implementing the National Tax Policy, promoting the commitment to progressive taxation and taking measures to improve financial transparency, among others.

“We call on the federal government to concentrate more efforts at ensuring proper collection of appropriate tax from multinationals and large corporations which have continued to benefit from undeserved tax incentives and had for years engaged in tax avoidance practices.

“We call on government and relevant institutions to develop strategies to curb the tax avoidance practices of big businesses in the country and pay attention to challenges of illicit financial flow that had continued to undermine the economy.

“We call on all Nigerians, especially civil society, the media, labour and citizens working in the development sector and public finance management to continue to raise their voices against measures and policies that will further impoverish Nigerians and introduce new dimensions of inequality,” they stressed.

The platform comprises, Christian Aid, Action Aid Nigeria, Centre for Democracy and Development, Civil Society legislative Advocacy Centre, OXFAM Nigeria, and Imo state Tax Justice and Governance Platform.